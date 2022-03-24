Singer, Chuddy K Reveals Popular Record Label Boss Paid Radio Stations Not To Play His Songs

Chuddy K has revealed some bad experiences he has had in his journey in the music industry.

While speaking with HipTV, the singer revealed that a popular record label boss paid radio stations not to play his first single, “Slow Slow” because he felt it was threat to his own artist.

Chuddy K disclosed that a number of OAPs intimated him with this knowledge even as he said that this person didn’t stop there.

He went on to note that this same person stood in the way of gigs he should have gotten not considering how he was supposed to pay his bills or feed his family and even after he released his hit track, “Go gaga, go crazy,” the unnamed music executive also had his artist release something similar.

