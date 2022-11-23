Singer Chinko Ekun Schools Folks on Education and Success

Oladipupo Olamide Emmanuel aka Chinko Ekun has taken it upon himself to school folks on the subject of success and the role of education in it..

The Nigerian singer noted that education is not the only way to achieve success in life, via his Twitter handle on Tuesday night, November 22.

Though he advocated for the place of education, noting that it isn’t a scam like some folks will us believe, it is not the only pathway to success.

He said, “Education no be scam but it ain’t the yardstick to success. Two ways to interpret or decipher: A child needs to be learned to catch up with technology and how the world is evolving.

“A child should be taught that a living can be made via sports, skills, talents and more.”

