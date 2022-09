Chike has made a solemn vow to himself especially as it concerns people in romantic relationships.

The singer and actor made it known that he wouldn’t be one to advise anyone in love and urged others to follow suit.

Taking to his verified Twitter page, he wrote, “I can never advise someone in a relationship again! If you like die there.”

I can never advise Someone in a relationship again ! If you like die there 🥵. — Chiké (@Officialchike) September 25, 2022

