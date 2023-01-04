Singer Chike Acquired Multi-million Naira Mansion, Shows Off ‘Babies’

Chike has become the latest celebrity to acquire a multi-million Naira mansion and join the elite gang of homeowners in Lagos.

The Nigerian singer celebrated his property purchase in photos that have made their way online.

Chike not only acquired a house but the singer who revealed back in 2021 that he had to sell his car, a Mercedes Benz in order to promote his music, has come back better and with double of what he gave up.

He showed off his babies; 2 brand new Mercedes Benz, alongside his mansion. See photos.

