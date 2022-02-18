Singer Buju Changes Name to BNXN, Releases Press Statement

Daniel Benson popularly known as Buju (Beauty Underneath, Just Understood) has changed his professional name to BNXN.

The management of the artiste released a press statement to this effect, informing the general public of the new development.

The Statement reads,

“PUBLIC NOTICE

This is to officially inform the general public that Daniel Benson formally known with the stage name “Buju” (Beauty Underneath, Just Understood) will no longer be referred to as the former.

Going forward he is to be referred to professionally as “BNXN” pronounced simply as Benson.

This name change will take effect from the 18th of February 2022.

We kindly request that he be addressed as “BNXN” concerning all future formal and business correspondence. Other than the formal change of his professional/stage name, all other details and structures, as well as current contracts and other agreements remain intact and unaltered

.

Signed

Management

ORBBAYARN

@bujutoyourears @orbbayarn @tomiwagbaje @bayarnoflagos @manlikescoop”

