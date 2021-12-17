Friday, December 17, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Singer, Brymo Makes Acting Debut with Death and The King’s Horseman

Brymo has made his grand Nollywood entrance with none other than Wole Soyinka.

The singer is currently on the set of the movie adaptation of Professor Wole Soyinka’s book, Death and The King’s Horseman.

Brymo will be reprising the role of Olohun Iyo (the praise singer) in the movie, which is being directed by Biyi Bandele.

The artiste shared the news and photos from the set on his Twitter handle.

Speaking on his debut, Brymo said, “Being on the set of “The King’s Horseman” had me diving so deep in time that at the end of the shoot I was in a mild panic; “What will I do with my life now.

