Singer Brian McKnight Expecting Baby with Wife

Brian McKnight and his wife, Leilani Malia Mendoza are expecting a baby together.

The 53-year-old singer announced that he is about to be a dad again via his Instagram page.

Sharing photos of himself and his pregnant Mrs, McKnight said,

“We are ECSTATIC to finally announce BABY MCKNIGHT is coming soon!!!! To my beautiful wife you are my everything my hero my reason for living I’m so in love with you baby.”

Brian McKnight and Leilani Malia Mendoza tied the knot back in 2017. The singer was formerly married to Julie McKnight from 1990 to 2003.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...