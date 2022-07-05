Singer BNXN Knocks Troll for Body Shaming Him

BNXN has slammed a troll who seemed to be catching a bit of fun at his expense.

The singer formerly known as Buju replied a troll who body shamed him by calling him fat on Twitter.

The Twitter had stated that BNXN almost passed out while trying to jog to the stage of a performance and the singer had replied the troll with a few choice words.

“This fat body made your networth in seconds but I know say jokes dey sweet. We’ll be watching out for your achievements skinny boy. Let’s see. Other make millions clowns make memes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...