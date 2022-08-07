Sunday, August 7, 2022
Singer BNXN Explains Reason Behind Name Change from Buju

BNXN is thinking long term about maintaining creative control of his content and has put this out as the reason for his change of name.

The singer formerly known as Buju shared that his former moniker means Beauty Underneath Just Understood and he doesn’t fault folks who still call him by that name.

BNXN went on to state that his decision to revert to his surname as his artiste name, stemmed from him wanting to avoid losing his work to “copyrights or whatever”. He added that he was thinking safety first for his creative investments.

 

