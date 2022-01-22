Singer Ari Lennox Says She Will Never Again Visit South Africa After Podcaster Asked About Her Sex Life

Ari Lennox feels assaulted and violated following a shocking interview with South African podcaster, MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho.

In case you missed how it all started: Lennox was visiting the country and during a recent episode of the host’s Podcast and Chill show, she sat down for an interview that quickly got uncomfortable. The conversation started with her single, “Pop,” an explicit track about determining someone’s intentions after sleeping with them.

“And where are we at right now?” asked MacG. “Is someone fucking you good right now?”

And she was stunned. “Oh my god,” she said. “That’s a wild question. Why ask it that way? Whoa.”

The interview started to make waves online, and she addressed the situation and explained how it made her feel.

“I’m just like…why was I alone on a call full of people? Why didn’t anyone intervene?” she wrote in a string of tweets on Friday, per Complex. “And why wasn’t parts of the interview destroyed like the team promised? Why did it happen to begin with? I just feel slow and ambushed and blindsighted. Just because I happily and freely sing/write about sex don’t make any kind of creepy disrespect warranted. I clearly was in immense shock and hate that I didn’t react differently.”

She added that she doesn’t want people to feel “sorry” for her. “I’m tired of the narrative,” she wrote. “Exhausted. I’m good I promise. But as for interviews I’m not doing them anymore. There’s enough lives and interviews out there already. … I’ve been my most happiest creating music and exploring life sober. I’m not allowing anything to tamper with my peace anymore.”

This stirred heated conversation, and she was called out Twitter users suggesting she brought the inappropriate question on herself, prompting her to say she’ll never visit South Africa. “Really got grown men justifying rape and predatory culture. Disgusting,” she tweeted.

When one Twitter ised told her to “rebrand” and not sing about sex in her music if she doesn’t want these type of questions, she replied: “No rebranding necessary you misogynistic bitch! I enjoy how I express myself in my music,” she said.

