Singer Ari Lennox Says She Has Been Arrested In Amsterdam After a Woman Racial Profiled Her

Ari Lennox has taken to her Twitter to document a disturbing incident: according to the singer, she has been arrested by the police in Amsterdam after she confronted a woman who racially profiled her.

“F— Amsterdam security. They hate black people,” she tweeted, and twenty minutes later added, “They’re arresting me…I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”

A Twitter user screenshotted her tweets before they were deleted, suggesting the profiling stemmed from an incident with KLM, a Netherlands-based airline.

Ari hated Amsterdam in just 6 minutes of being there 😹😹💔 pic.twitter.com/S91n5P5fkL — – (@sonftheearth) November 29, 2021

“I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again,” Ari had said before announcing her arrest.

I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) November 29, 2021

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...