Monday, November 29, 2021
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Singer Ari Lennox Says She Has Been Arrested In Amsterdam After a Woman Racial Profiled Her

Ari Lennox has taken to her Twitter to document a disturbing incident: according to the singer, she has been arrested by the police in Amsterdam after she confronted a woman who racially profiled her.

“F— Amsterdam security. They hate black people,” she tweeted, and twenty minutes later added, “They’re arresting me…I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”

A Twitter user screenshotted her tweets before they were deleted, suggesting the profiling stemmed from an incident with KLM, a Netherlands-based airline.

“I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again,” Ari had said before announcing her arrest.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: