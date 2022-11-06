Singer and Actor, Aaron Carter Dead at 34

Aaron Carter has passed away at the age of 34 after he was found unresponsive in his home in Lancaster, California.

Authorities reported that the singer, television personality and younger brother of Backstreet Boys star, Nick Carter, died on Saturday, November 5.

Authorities told TMZ that they received a call around 11 am about a man who drowned in the tub, and investigators said there were no signs of foul play.

Aaron Carter started his career during the late 1990s is best known for his triple-platinum album ‘Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It),’ featuring hit singles “I Want Candy,” “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq,” which was released in 2000. That same year he toured with Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys.

