9ice and his beautiful wife, Sunkanmi have patters of tiny feet on the way.

The event planner wife of the ‘Gongo Aso’ crooner shared news that the couple are expecting their second child together with stunning maternity photos where she bared her baby bump.

Sunkanmi posted several images on her Instagram page decked in a knitted 2-piece ensemble consisting of a bralette and fitted maxi skirt. She accentuated the look with gold accessories as she posed for the camera.

