Sinead O’Connor Loses Teenage Son to to Apparent Suicide

Sinead O’Connor has lost her teenage son to an apparent suicide.

Police report states that it appears that the 17-year-old son took his own life, and Sinead is clearly angry at people who were in charge of taking care of the teen.

Shane O’Connor apparently was on suicide watch in an Irish hospital just one day before he took his own life, but someone was able to leave.

A day before Shane’s body was discovered, Sinead wrote;

“Like, how has a seventeen-year-old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hospital’s Lynn Ward been able to go missing???”

“Hospital of course so far refusing to take any responsibility. Anything happens to my son on their watch? She went on.

The Irish police released a statement after discovering Shane’s body which read in part,

“Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7th January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down.”

Sinead’s rep confirmed her son’s death, and she posted the tragic news as well, saying,

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace:”

Police had been looking for Shane since Thursday, with Sinead pleading in a tweet,

“Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing.”

Her pleas got more desperate … “This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it’s not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a Gardai station. If you are with Shane please call the Gardai for his safety … My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital.”

