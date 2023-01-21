Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Sina Rambo’s Estranged Wife, Heidi Korth Slams Him Over $48,000 Debt

Celebrity

2023 has not brought an end to the unfolding drama between Sina Rambo and his estranged wife, Heidi Korth.

The mother of two, took to her Instagram page on Monday to call out the Osun State governor’s son over hos unpaid debt of $48,000 to the American hospital where their daughter , Lola was born.

Korth revealed that Northside hospital, Atlanta has been calling her over the 8-month unpaid hospital bil, as Sina dropped her email and number as opposed to his.

Part of the Instagram posts read, “Sina Rambo is owing Northside hospital Atlanta 48,000 dollars which he hasn’t paid for the birth of his daughter #northsidehosp. He gave my phone number and email instead of his and they have been calling me since from America about the bills.

“At this point, I don’t care whether they revoke her American passport due to nonpayment of hospital fees. I’m ready to give her a German passport as her mother. Sina leave me and my kids alone. And go pay your debt.“I have said I do not want a penny from him and I am capable of taking care of my child by myself, with God by my side. Sina Adeleke, leave me alone! Marriage is not by force.”

She also went in to post a video of their house help that Sina was allegedly sleeping with and also shared a WhatsApp message that Sina sent to her.

Latest

Celebrity

US Court Bars Korra Obidi and Ex-husband Justin Dean from Posting Images of Their Children on Social Media

0
A United States Court, situated in California, has placed a ban on Korra Obidi and her ex-husband, Justin Dean, from posting visuals of their children on social media
Celebrity

Nancy Isime Breaks Silence Over Nudity in Netflix’s ‘Shanty Town’

0
Nancy Isime has broken her silence over her nude scene in the Netflix limited series, Shanty Town.
News

NPC fixes March 29 for nationwide census

0
National Population Commission (NPC) on Friday said the 2023...
News

Banks to pay N1m daily over old Naira notes – Emefiele

0
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN,...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

US Court Bars Korra Obidi and Ex-husband Justin Dean from Posting Images of Their Children on Social Media

0
A United States Court, situated in California, has placed a ban on Korra Obidi and her ex-husband, Justin Dean, from posting visuals of their children on social media
Celebrity

Nancy Isime Breaks Silence Over Nudity in Netflix’s ‘Shanty Town’

0
Nancy Isime has broken her silence over her nude scene in the Netflix limited series, Shanty Town.
News

NPC fixes March 29 for nationwide census

0
National Population Commission (NPC) on Friday said the 2023...
News

Banks to pay N1m daily over old Naira notes – Emefiele

0
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN,...
News

It’s Jihad against Christians – IPOB reacts to killing of Niger Priest

0
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has while condemning...
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

US Court Bars Korra Obidi and Ex-husband Justin Dean from Posting Images of Their Children on Social Media

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
A United States Court, situated in California, has placed a ban on Korra Obidi and her ex-husband, Justin Dean, from posting visuals of their children on social media
Read more

Nancy Isime Breaks Silence Over Nudity in Netflix’s ‘Shanty Town’

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Nancy Isime has broken her silence over her nude scene in the Netflix limited series, Shanty Town.
Read more

NPC fixes March 29 for nationwide census

Emmanuel Offor -
National Population Commission (NPC) on Friday said the 2023 nationwide population census will be conducted from March 29 to April 2. NPC Chairman, Nasir Kwarra,...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: