Sina Rambo’s Estranged Wife, Heidi Korth Slams Him Over $48,000 Debt

2023 has not brought an end to the unfolding drama between Sina Rambo and his estranged wife, Heidi Korth.

The mother of two, took to her Instagram page on Monday to call out the Osun State governor’s son over hos unpaid debt of $48,000 to the American hospital where their daughter , Lola was born.

Korth revealed that Northside hospital, Atlanta has been calling her over the 8-month unpaid hospital bil, as Sina dropped her email and number as opposed to his.

Part of the Instagram posts read, “Sina Rambo is owing Northside hospital Atlanta 48,000 dollars which he hasn’t paid for the birth of his daughter #northsidehosp. He gave my phone number and email instead of his and they have been calling me since from America about the bills.

“At this point, I don’t care whether they revoke her American passport due to nonpayment of hospital fees. I’m ready to give her a German passport as her mother. Sina leave me and my kids alone. And go pay your debt.“I have said I do not want a penny from him and I am capable of taking care of my child by myself, with God by my side. Sina Adeleke, leave me alone! Marriage is not by force.”

She also went in to post a video of their house help that Sina was allegedly sleeping with and also shared a WhatsApp message that Sina sent to her.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...