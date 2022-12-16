Sina Rambo’s Estranged Wife, Dagmara Heidi Korth Cries Out Over Death Threats

Dagmara Heidi Korth has taken to social media to cry out over death threats that have been coming her way since she announced the end of her marriage to Adesina Adeleke aka Sina Rambo.

The German-born mother of one, who accused her husband of abuse amongst other things, took to her Instagram post to make the revelation.

Dagmara shared that being a German citizen by birth, she already reported to the German embassy in Nigeria and anyone who makes any funny attempt on her life and those of her family, will have the German government to contend with.

She posted one of such threats, noting that the nonsense has to stop.

