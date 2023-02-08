Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Sina Rambo Celebrates Stranger Wife, Heidi Korth on Birthday

It looks like Sina Rambo isn’t giving up on his marriage to Heidi Korth or at least, trying for civility if not friendship.

The singer took to his Instagram stories to celebrate his estranged wife and mother of hos daughter, on her birthday on Tuesday, February 7.

Posting a clip of himself and Hedi from back in Atlanta, Sina Rambo wrote,

“Happy birthday. Wishing you more life and prosperity.”

This comes after Korth publicly called out her husband for abuse, infidelity, being a deadbeat, among others.

