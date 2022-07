Simone Biles has a little bit of tough luck sometimes looking as young as she does.

The Olympic gold medalist gymnast shared how she was mistaken for a child during a flight.

Posting a photo to her social media, Simone shared that a flight attendant had given her a colouring book. She said,

“Not the flight attendant trying to give me a colouring book when I board…. I said “no I’m good I’m 25.”

