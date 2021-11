Falynn Pina and her fiancé, Jaylan Banks have welcomed their first child together, a daughter.

The reality TV star who had a brief stint on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta announced the birth of her daughter via her Instagram page a few minutes ago.

Falynn Revealed that the little one has been christened Emma Sang Pina as she shared a photo of the newborn’s hand holding on to her parent’s own.

“Emma Sang Pina. She’s absolutely perfect and healthy. 11.26.21,” she captioned the post.

