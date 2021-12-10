Friday, December 10, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Simon Guobadia Says He’s a One Woman Man Despite His Grandfather Marrying 25 Wives

Simon Guobadia has maintained that he is a one woman man despite coming from a pedigree of polygamy.

The millionaire businessman shared on Instagram that there was a need for him to clarify some things so that he is not misunderstood.

Simon Guobadia went on to say that even though his grandfather had 25 wives 100 years ago and his father married 2 wives 56 years ago, he intends to stick to the one man to one woman ratio.

He noted that his Nigerian culture permits polygamy however, the truth is that most Nigerian relationships are one man, one wife situations.

