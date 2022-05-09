Simon Guobadia Gifts Fiancée Porsha Williams Car for Mother’s Day

It seems like Porsha Williams will need a much bigger space for her cars with the way Simon Guobadia is going.

The former RHOA star revealed that her man gifted her a brand new car for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Porsha Williams shares photos of the sweet ride on her Instagram page as she thanked her man for the gift.

“Energyyyyyy! Thank you baby @simonguobadia!! You make me feel like a real life princesss! I freaking love my new baby. Best Mother’s Day everrrrrr!” She said.

Well, this is not the first car gift Porsha will be getting from Simon. Recall that a while back, he gifted her a $300k Rolls Royce.

