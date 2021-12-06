Simon Guobadia Celebrates Becoming Trauma Free Following Intense Therapy

Simon Guobadia is celebrating finally being trauma free after a long and hard journey.

The millionaire businessman who appeared on television when himself and his ex-wife, Falynn Pina had their stint on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, shared his good news via his Instagram.

Simon Guobadia who filed for divorce from Falynn at the beginning of the year after alleging that she was cheating with Jaylan Banks, revealed he has spent a total of 175 hours in therapy and is still counting.

The fiancé to RHOA alum, Porsha Williams wrote,

“At 175 hours of therapy and counting, I’m whole and trauma free.”

Recall that Falynn welcomed a baby girl with her former lover now fiancé, Jaylan Banks about a week ago.

The duo had earlier denied the cheating and pregnancy allegations Simon leveled against them.

