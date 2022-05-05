Simi Writes Letter to Her Fans, Announces New Album, “To Be Honest”

Simi, one of Nigeria’s most well-known vocalists and performers, has had a remarkable career since breaking into the spotlight with her award-winning and Billboard charting second studio album “Simsola.”. Her third album, “Omo Charlie Champagne,” was released in 2019. Simi delivered in a wide range of genres on this album, demonstrating her unrivaled versatility. Other career EPs include “Chemistry” with Falz in 2016 and “Restless II” in 2020.

Nearly 3 years later, Simi finally announces a new album titled “To Be Honest”, as she penned a heartfelt message to her fans, explaining why it took so long and why it always seemed like it wasn’t the perfect moment. She stated that she had been desperately trying to tell her listeners a story, and she finished, “On the 3rd of June, I will share this story with you finally #ToBeHonest.”

We are ecstatic to be anticipating this project, which is already one of the most anticipated body of work right now.

SIMI – TO BE HONEST Album pre-order and pre-save link out in a bit.

Read her letter to her fans.

