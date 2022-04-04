Monday, April 4, 2022
ADANNE

Simi Slams Trolls Who Create Divison Among Nigerian Artistes: “What is Wrong With You?”

Simi took to her Twitter to read folks for filth for creating enmity between Davido and Wizkid.

It all started after Wizkid lost the Best Global Music Album category at the Grammy Awards to the legend Angelique Kidjo. While many people were happy for her, some reiterated that Wizkid already has a Grammy, and used that moment to diss Davido who doesn’t have a Grammy award yet.

Upset, Simi read folks for filth.

“Way some of you be acting like we are representing 2 different Nigerias. What is wrong with you?” she said.

And when folks tried to drag her husband Adekunle Gold (real name Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko) into the mess, she checked them right away.

