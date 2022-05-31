Simi Shares What it Feels Like to Work With Pheelz & More on Her Album “To Be Honest”

Simi can’t wait to share her fourth album, To Be Honest, with the world. But first, she wants everyone to know what it feels like to work with her peers on the project.

In the video shared on her Instagram, the singer-producer revealed that she worked with five phenomenal producers – Blaise, P.Prime, Pheelz, AYK, and Ozedikus – and that she mixed the songs herself.

She continued: “Blaze has the most amount of beats on my album, he is always accommodating my excesses. I could call him by 2 am and tell him I have an idea. And he always responds. Of all of them, I think I vibe with P.Prime more. He is funny, playful, and very hands-on.”

She added that doesn’t like it when energy feels forced on a song, which is why she chose to with the listed producer.

