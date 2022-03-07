Monday, March 7, 2022
Simi Shares Things She Has Had to Master For Her Music Career

Simi is one of the most celebrated female artistes on the continent of Africa but has shared that a lot of things that come with this don’t come naturally to her.

The singer am smother of one has confessed to being a rather introverted being but for her career, she’s had to come out of her shell and get comfortable with being famous.

Sharing her thoughts on Twitter, Simi noted that it’s hard work for her spirit and mind to be the person music expects her to be as she would rather sing and write whatever songs, read a book and hang with her daughter as opposed to having to manage fame, networking and smiling for the camera.

