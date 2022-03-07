Simi Shares Things She Has Had to Master For Her Music Career

Simi is one of the most celebrated female artistes on the continent of Africa but has shared that a lot of things that come with this don’t come naturally to her.

The singer am smother of one has confessed to being a rather introverted being but for her career, she’s had to come out of her shell and get comfortable with being famous.

Sharing her thoughts on Twitter, Simi noted that it’s hard work for her spirit and mind to be the person music expects her to be as she would rather sing and write whatever songs, read a book and hang with her daughter as opposed to having to manage fame, networking and smiling for the camera.

There are so many things that don't come naturally to me that I've had to master because my kadara chose music. Like fame. And networking. And depending on outside opinions. I'm just now seriously coming to terms with how difficult this is for me. Sorry Simi. — Simi (@SympLySimi) March 6, 2022

Most days, I just want to write whatever song I like, read a book and hang out with my daughter…and have someone putting 1m dollaz in my acct weekly just for being myself. — Simi (@SympLySimi) March 6, 2022

It's hard work for my spirit and mind. — Simi (@SympLySimi) March 6, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...