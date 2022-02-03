Simi Shares Idyllic Photos from Family Vacation

Simi, Adekunle Gold, their daughter ‘Deja and Simi’s mum are all currently away on a family vacation.

The singer and mother of one posted photos and videos from the idyllic scenes before her on her Instagram page.

Simi shared multiple photos of herself and Deja posing for the camera as well one with her mum and a video with her dear husband, Adekunle Gold.

It seems like the vacation is a delayed third wedding anniversary getaway bas the couple clocked three years in matrimony back on January 9.

” I don’t own you but you are mine,” she captioned her post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...