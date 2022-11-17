Simi Reveals How She’s Reminded She’s A Mother Despite Trying to Be a Baddie Around Town

Even though Simi would very much like to live the reality of a baddie, she’s can’t as she’s constantly reminded otherwise.

The songstress and mother of one who is currently away in the United States, shared a day in her life while trying to be out and about town.

Simi posted a photo of herself all dolled up on her Instagram stories however, despite her best efforts, it didn’t fully give the baddie vibe she was going for as there were random toys on the floor, a cup on the bed, an ipad and one half of a pair of shoes, all in the picture frame.

She however noted that despite all of this, she loves the photo albeit it’s a reminder that she has a kid at home though she was out and about trying to be baddie.

