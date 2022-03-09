Simi Reacts to Viral Voice Note of Nigerian Mum Cautioning Her Daughter Over Clothing Style

It’s a general belief that African mothers, specifically Nigerian ones all act in the same way and Simi can bear witness.

The singer shared her reaction to a viral WhatsApp voice note between a mother and her daughter and spoke on her own experience.

In the voice note, the mum had cautioned her child about the style the younger woman was looking to make at a family function, pointing out that the slit was too high, the cleavage baring too much and all such concerns especially because members of the Bayiewu family” would be present at the event.

Well Simi disclosed that the voice note took her back in time when she attended her mother’s 60th birthday thanksgiving wearing a strapless dress.

She wrote that “kasala box that day” and she wouldn’t be surprised if her mum is yet to forgive her for the incident.

Simi stated that her mum said folks from Church were quick to point out that her mum was one to correct folks over what she seems “inappropriate clothing” and her reply to her mum was that she should quit telling people’s children what to wear.

“Last last she sef gas started wear mini gown once once,” she added.

She also went on to note that most mother’s didn’t want their children to dress a certain way so that they could find good husbands however, the good husbands like body baring clothes hence, putting Nigerian mothers in the mud yet again.

