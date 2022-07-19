Simi Reacts to Female Dancer’s Risqué Move on Adekunle Gold

It’s safe to say Adekunle Gold did well to steer clear of any trouble but that didn’t stop Simi from chiding him.

The singer who had performed in Uganda over the weekend, got a little scolding front his wife and colleague after the video of a female dancer trying to get risqué with him went viral.

Simi reacted reacted to the clip of the Ugandan girl jumping on her husband, in the comment section of a shirtless Instagram photo of Adekunle Gold.

“Dass why they are jumping on you, go and wear your shirt my friend”. She said. He replied her comment with a laughing emoji.

Recall that AG baby held his concert in Uganda. The event which turned out to be the biggest uptown concert of the year in the country, featured top known artists, like the likes of Costa Titch, a South African artist.

Also, other artists like Daddy Andre, Kataleya and Kandle, Slick Stuart, Roja, Vinka, Sheebah Karungi, and John Blaq performed at the concert.

In the video currently trending online, Adekunle Gold could be seen performing on stage.

However, an Ugandan girl jumped on him and tried to rocked him but he quickly resisted her and continued his show.

