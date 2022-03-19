Simi is First Female to Get 100 Million Plays on Audiomack

Simi has a hundred million reasons to celebrate as she has hit a major career milestone.

The singer and songwriter was a guest at Audiomack’s celebration of Women in Music brunch which held recently.

Simi posted photos from the lavish event as she celebrated becoming the first female to hit 100 million plays on the giant streaming app.

@audiomackafrica thank you so much for the honour. First female to get 100 million plays on audiomack. I like it very much. Thank God for growth and thank my amazing fans for always supporting me. I had an amazing time with so many amazing women at the Audiomack’ Women in Music Brunch yesterday, ” she wrote.

