Simi Hails Husband Adekunle Gold for An Incredible Tour

Simi couldn’t help but sing the praises of her husband, Adekunle Gold following the completion of his ‘Catch Me If You Can’ tour.

The songstress and mother of tone took to her Instagram page to hail her husband for putting together such a successful show in the different countries and cities he visited during the tour.

Posting a photo from one of his shows, Simi wrote,

“Damn!! WHAT AN INCREDIBLE TOUR Baby!! So proud of you. I’ve always known your magic and I’m just glad the world is getting to witness it too. Them never see anything AG Baby.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...