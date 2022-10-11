Simi Hails Husband Adekunle Gold Following Sold-out Show in London

Simi is one proud wife wife of her incredibly talented husband, Adekunle Gold and wants the world to know it.

The singer and mother of one took to her Instagram page to hail her beau following his sold-out and highly successful concert at the 02 Brixton Academy in London on Sunday, October 9.

Taking to her Instagram, Simi shared hot photos of her looks fro that night and went on to congratulate Adekunle Gold, calling him a genius.

A sweet video of a backstage moment from Sunday, between Davido and Simi and Adekunle Gold’s mums has also been making there rounds.

In the cute clip, Davido posed for photos with the two women as he called them “the youngest women in the room.”

