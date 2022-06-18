Simi Drey Shares Photos from Engagement Scene, Says She Never Thought She Needed Marriage

Simi Drey let the cat out of the bag regarding her engagement on Thursday, June 16, and has now shared photos from the romantic setup.

The media personality and actress revealed that she has been overwhelmed by the outpour of love and well wishes to her and her man, Julian since their announcement went public.

Drey shared that she was unlucky in love for a while and hence thought that she didn’t need marriage as part of her life story.

However, her fiancé Julian came right around the time she gave God an impossible list of the boxes she needed a man to check before she should consider the journey of matrimony with him.

Posting beautiful photos from Diani Beach in Mombasa, Kenya where Julian popped the question, Simi Drey confessed that she is the happiest woman on earth courtesy her man and promises to spend everyday of her life making him just as happy as he has made her.

