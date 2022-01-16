Simi Drags Adekunle Gold for Having the Audacity to Watch Football While She Mixed His Songs

Simi hilariously dragged her husband Adekunle Gold on Twitter for daring to watch football while she toiled away, mixing his music.

“I’m mixing your song and you have the audacity to be watching ball,” said the Joromi singer, quoting the post in which her husband was busy screaming about a match.

And he quickly replied. “Sigh, don’t vess,” he said, their heartwarming exchanging drawing hilarious exchanges on the app.

See the posts:

I'm mixing your song and you have audacity to be watching ball https://t.co/COOBPA87Te — Simi (@SympLySimi) January 15, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...