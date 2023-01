Like many of us can’t believe it’s been four years since Simi and Adekunle Gold made things legal, the mother of one is surprised herself.

The ‘Duduke’ crooner took to her Instagram stories to celebrate the anniversary of her traditional wedding, sharing photos from the day.

Simi captioned one of the photos,

“4 years ago today, we trad ourselv. Wow! I don’t know how I’ve been married for 4 years. Small girl like me. But we tenk God.”

