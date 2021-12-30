Thursday, December 30, 2021
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Simi Apologises to Fans for Dropping the Ball on Punctuality During Concert

Simi is grateful for everyone who came out to support her for her ‘Can You Simi Now’ concert which held on Tuesday, December 28.

The singer dedicated an Instagram post to her colleagues, team and sponsors who made the show a huge success.

Simi also seized the opportunity to apologise to her fans for starting the concert very late, admitting that she and the team dropped the ball there.

She stated that she was really sorry especially since some fans had to leave before the show starter due to the delay and added she was also agitated that night but it was beyond her.

Simi promised to do better as she thanked everyone for their love and support.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: