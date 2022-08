Simi is prepared to give her fans in the United States the royal treatment on her first ever North American tour.

The ‘Duduke’ crooner announced her TBH (To be Honest Tour) which is set to kick off on October 19 in Washington DC and run through till November 6 with the final performance in Los Angeles.

She added the announcement via her Instagram page as she noted her excitement and shared information on pre-sale tickets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...