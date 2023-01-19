Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Simi and Adekunle Gold Serve Ultimate Couple Goals in New Video

Celebrity

Simi and Adekunle Gold stay steady tensioning single folks with numerous cute moments caught on camera.

The singers and parents of one were all shades of couple goals on a new video Simi posted via her TikTok.

In the clip, Simi can be seen braiding her husband’s hair as they relaxed together and watched a movie in the company of their daughter, Deja.

After she was done with the beauty treatment which came with a request for massage amongst other things, Simi asked Adekunle Gold what he would like to say to her.

He went on to advise her to stick to her music, seeing as she took too long to make his hair. He also urged her to talk less while on duty.

Simi went to blast him, replying that she would have asked God to punish him if not for the child they have together. She also added that the next time, he would have to go to a salon to get his hair braided.

Watch the cute video below.

Politics

Atiku visits Olubadan ahead of Oyo rally [Photos]

0
Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party...
Politics

PDP Guber candidate, Ashiru, vows to reverse El-Rufai’s policies

0
The gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),...
News

Offa Robbery Suspect: Kyari offered me N10m, visa to implicate Saraki

0
The trial of the Offa bank robbery case resumed...
Sports

Business tycoon pays $2.6m to see Ronaldo, Messi live

0
A Saudi business tycoon has paid a whopping $2.6...

