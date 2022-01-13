Simi and Adekunle Gold Exchange Sweet Anniversary Message on Social Media

Simi and Adekunle Gold are three years married and once again declared their love for each other.

The singers and parents to ‘Deja took to their respective Instagram pages to celebrate the auspicious occasion with sweet messages dedicated to each other.

Simi noted that three years down the line, it’s still her husband she wants, belongs to and wants to kiss. She added that she was looking forward to spending his money and rubbing his body forever.

On his own page, Adekunle Gold hailed his decision to marry Simi as the best he ever made and reiterated his love for her.

