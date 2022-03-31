Silk Sonic to Give Opening Performance at 64th Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak of Silk Sonic have been chosen to give the opening performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced that the duo will open the 64th annual Grammy Awards with a Silk Sonic performance!

Recall that the duo made their debut TV performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards after starting the “Let Silk Sonic Thrive” hashtag on Twitter. Well they’re back and up for some huge nominations this year! “Leave The Door Open” is up for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song.

The pair will join a performance lineup that includes John Legend, Nas, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, HER, J Balvin, BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osbourne, Jon Batiste, Chris Stapleton, Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and more

Bruno and Anderson Paak are both Grammy vets with Bruno winning 11 Grammy Awards from 30 nominations and Anderson four from 10 nominations.

Silk Sonic is currently in the middle of a Las Vegas residency at Park MGM’s Dolby Live.

Trevor Noah will serve as the host of the Grammys once again, and this year’s show will be broadcast live on Sunday, April 3rd.

