Fatima Maadi Bio has hopped on the viral “Buga Challenge” which has taken over TikTok.

The Sierra Leone First Lady posted her entry to the song by Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe who is professionally known as Kizz Daniel.

The 42-year-old shared a video of herself on TikTok, vibing to the hit song. Fatima was dressed in native attire in the clip.

She shared the video online and wrote: “This is how you celebrate when you know your husband is coming home from a trip”.

