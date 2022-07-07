Sierra Leone to investigate 91-1, 95-0 league results

The Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) is set to conduct investigations following recent reports on two first divisions matches involving Gulf FC vs Koquima Lebanon and Lumbenbu United vs Kahula Rangers in the ongoing Eastern Regional Super 10 League.

While Lumbenbu destroyed Kahula Rangers 95-0 away, Gulf FC hammered Koquima Lebanon 91-1.

It stated that the Eastern Region Football Association, Officials designated to officiate both matches and Players and officials of Gulf FC, Koquima Lebanon FC, Kahunla Rangers FC and Lumbebu United FC are all of interest in the investigation.

The football body said in compliance with FIFA and CAF rules against match manipulation or anything of sort, it maintains a zero tolerance in such.

SLFA further assured the general public that the said matter will be thoroughly investigated and anyone found culpable will face the full force of the law as prescribed in its code of ethics.

