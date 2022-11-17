Shun Violence; The 2Baba Foundation reacts to APC rally violence.

The 2Baba Foundation has condemned the reported violence that erupted during the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Flag-off which held in Jos, the Plateau state capital on Tuesday, October 15, 2022. Several media reports indicated that the crowd at the rally had descended into chaos during the flag-off campaign.

The 2Baba Foundation has been vocal in advocating for peaceful and participatory elections, with targeted events in the North Central region of Nigeria, as part of its VoteNotFight campaign activities. The VoteNotFight campaign is designed to increase youth participation in Nigeria’s political and electoral processes, and promote peaceful and constructive youth engagement with political stakeholders, electoral umpire and security agencies before, during, and after elections.

The 2Baba Foundation calls for peaceful participation in the political process at all levels and encourages young Nigerians to eschew all forms of electoral violence. The Foundation calls on all political parties to adopt peaceful methods in addressing their grievances. It also calls on security agencies to be civil and professional, and to ensure the protection of lives and properties in the build-up to the 2023 general elections, during the election process, and afterwards.

The 2Baba Foundation continues to advocate for violence-free campaign activities will eventually produce free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

