Shots fired near Burkina Faso’s presidential palace

Shots were heard early Friday around Burkina Faso’s presidential palace and the headquarters of its military junta, which seized power in a coup last January.

A Number of main roads in the capital Ouagadougou were blocked by troops and state television was cut, broadcasting a blank screen saying: “no video signal”, The AFP News Agency reports.

“I heard heavy detonations around 4:30 am (0430 GMT) and now the roads around my home have been sealed off by military vehicles,” said a resident who lives close to the presidential palace.

The cause of the gunfire and the detonations was not immediately clear.

More to follow…

