Friday, September 30, 2022
Shots fired near Burkina Faso’s presidential palace

Shots were heard early Friday around Burkina Faso’s presidential palace and the headquarters of its military junta, which seized power in a coup last January.

A Number of main roads in the capital Ouagadougou were blocked by troops and state television was cut, broadcasting a blank screen saying: “no video signal”, The AFP News Agency reports.

“I heard heavy detonations around 4:30 am (0430 GMT) and now the roads around my home have been sealed off by military vehicles,” said a resident who lives close to the presidential palace.

The cause of the gunfire and the detonations was not immediately clear.

More to follow…

