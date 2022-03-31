Shonda Rhimes to Begin Work on Bridgerton Prequel Chronicling Queen Charlotte’s Life

Bridgerton fans are in for a treat as Shonda Rhimes is set to be gearing up for a prequel in the next installment of the series.

The show creator will chronicle Queen Charlotte’s rise to promise and esteemed power alongside her relationship with King George.

This announcement was made on the Bridgerton on Netflix official Instagram page which stated that the new series will see Golda Rosheuvel reprise her role as Queen Charlotte India Amerteifio playing her younger version. Adjoa Andoh will also play Lady Danbury with Arsema Thomas playing her younger version alongside Ruth Gemmell who will play the role of Lady Bridgerton

