Shola Ogudu Gives Account of Events in Dubai, Says 10-Year-old Chrisland Student Was Not Raped

Shola Ogudu has given her account on what went down at the World School Games in Dubai where a 10-year-old female student of Chrisland Schools was allegedly raped.

The first babymama to Grammy award singer Wizkid who was in Dubai for the games cleared the air on the now viral news.

Taking to social media, Shola Ogudu stated that can say for a fact that it wasn’t rape. The mother to Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife further stated that her son saw some of the kids watching the video and he walked away because he couldn’t watch it.

Shola pointed out that people should be careful of the way they use the word rape because it is a very sensitive word with a huge meaning and psychological effect.

She added that the girl in question and some of the other students who has flouted the rule to stay in their rooms after roll call,had gotten into a series of rather explicit dares during a round of truth and dare game.

Ogudu added that when confronted the girl owned up to being the one in the now viral clip and seemed proud of her actions.

Recall that Ubi Franklin had earlier come online to state that a family friend has informed him that his daughter was raped during the World School Games in Dubai and the act had been taped and circulated online.

