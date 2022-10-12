Shocking Unedited Interview Shows Kanye West Making Anti-Semite Comments and More

Kanye West has been making all the headlines in the past few days and it appears his scandal is not going away any time soon.

Last week, the rapper sat down with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson for an interview, whose edited version was aired on Fex News. Now, the unedited version has been published by Vice’s Motherboard and shows the rapper making the most insidious comments.

In one clip, he shared his thoughts on Planned Parenthood, which he claims was created with the KKK in order to “control the Jew population.”

“When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race Black really are,” West said. “This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief.”

In another clip, he mentioned Jewish people again, adding that Black people are too quick to judge each other.

“Think about us judging each other on how white we could talk would be like, you know, a Jewish person judging another Jewish person on how good they danced or something,” he said. “I mean, that’s probably like a bad example and people are going to get mad at that shit.” A few moments later, he added, “I probably want to edit that out.”

In another interview, he claimed that “fake children” were placed in his home to manipulate his kids.

“I mean, like actors, professional actors, placed into my house to sexualize my kids,” Ye shared. “Everyone saw in broad daylight these public figures kidnap my Black child on her birthday. I did not know the location of the birthday party and Travis Scott had to give me the address. When I showed up, they were so frazzled. If that’s not the most Karen-level thing, to feel like you can take a Black child and not give the father the address. This is the way people are treated when they get out of prison when they go to prison. And 100 percent, I am in a glass prison, or else I’d be the one with the say-so over where my children go to school.”

