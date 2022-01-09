Shocking Moment Giant Rock Detached in Brazil and Fell on Tourist Boats, Killing at Least 6 People: Watch

A shocking video has surfaced showing the moment a giant rock detached near a waterfall in Brazil and fell in three tourist boats, killing many people.

According to Reuters, the tragedy happened Saturday on Furnas Lake in the state of Minas Gerais. And the video shows several boats floating near a waterfall just as a slab of rock begins to break off from a cliff and fall on some unfortunate boats.

Authorities say they are searching for 20 individuals who they believe are missing.

“We are all stunned, nobody knows how many victims, but I can already tell you that there were not one or two deaths, but many deaths,” resident Rovilson Teixeira told Brazilian outlet OTempo. “There are a lot of hurt people. The region is full of ambulances that have come from other areas to pick up the victims, but no one yet realizes the scale of the tragedy here.”

Those who sustained serious injuries have been since been hospitalized with broke bones as well as head and facial injuries. Reuters reports nearly two dozen others were treated for “light injuries.”

