Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Shocking Moment Random Man Attacked Dave Chappelle on the Stage at Comedy Show

Dave Chappelle was attacked by an unknown man on the stage during his performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

According to Sky News, the unknown man charged and tackled the comedian just as the show was ending. And reporter Brianna Sacks said that security “rushed and started punching and kicking the s*** out of Chappelle’s attacker.”

From a clip that is making rounds on social media, Chappelle appeared to joke: “It was a trans man.” This comes months after he faced backlash for speaking about trans people in his Netflix show, stirring protests at Netflix offices.

See the clip of the attack:

Dave Chappelle regain control after his security dragged the man away. Here’s him speaking afterward.

